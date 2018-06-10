Swimming in gulf-facing beaches today? National Weather service has a warning for you

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service in Houston is warning swimmers who are thinking about setting out to swim today to take some precautions.

It announced Sunday that there is a high risk of rip currents along the gulf-facing beaches. For those who still want to give it a go, the National Weather Service is recommending swimming near a lifeguard.

If a swimmer is caught in a rip current, the National Weather Service says to not fight the current, swim out of the current, then swim to shore. If you can't escape the rip current, float or tread water.

If a swimmer is in need of assistance, call for help.

There's a high risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches today. Be sure to swim near a lifeguard if going into the water. pic.twitter.com/rhR7sa21dC — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 10, 2018

