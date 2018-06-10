News

Swimming in gulf-facing beaches today? National Weather service has a warning for you

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service in Houston is warning swimmers who are thinking about setting out to swim today to take some precautions. 

It announced Sunday that there is a high risk of rip currents along the gulf-facing beaches. For those who still want to give it a go, the National Weather Service is recommending swimming near a lifeguard. 

More Headlines

If a swimmer is caught in a rip current, the National Weather Service says to not fight the current, swim out  of the current, then swim to shore. If you can't escape the rip current, float or tread water. 

If a swimmer is in need of assistance, call for help. 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.