Sweet, sweet sorrow: Police mourn after Krispy Kreme truck fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Police officers in Lexington, Kentucky, mourned the loss of doughnuts after a Krispy Kreme truck caught fire in a hilarious tweet posted Monday.

The tweet of officers frowning and appearing to shed tears is accompanied by one sentence: No words.



The post has been shared more than 31,000 times and liked more than 105,000 times.

Perhaps even funnier is that Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo commented on the post saying, “Ok guys come to Texas and try a hot @ShipleyDo_Nuts! I promise it will get rid of the donut blues! Happy New Year to you all. All the best in 2019 and be safe. #RelationalPolicing”

Ok guys come to Texas and try a hot @ShipleyDo_Nuts! I promise it will get rid of the donut 🍩 blues! Happy New Year to you all. All the best in 2019 and be safe. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 1, 2019

Krispy Kreme tweeted back in funny fashion as well, writing, “We’re thinking of you during this difficult time…and have more doughnuts on the way!”



