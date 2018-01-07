Sweeny police chief airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital after being struck by vehicle

HOUSTON - Sweeny Police Chief John Barnard was flow by helicopter to a Houston hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, DPS troopers said.

The incident was reported on FM 525 near State Highway 35 while Barnard was directing traffic and a car spun out and struck him.

Officials said he was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and expected to survive his injuries.

Editors note: A previous version reported that Barnard was hit by an 18-wheeler, but officials have corrected the information.

