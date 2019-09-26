Man in custody after standoff ends in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A SWAT response at a southeast Houston home ended peacefully at about 4:50 p.m. after several hours and a man was taken into custody.

At about 1:25 p.m. it was reported that a man was firing his gun in the street near the 5500 block of Firefly Street near Allen Genoa Road. When police arrived, they say he ran into a home.

About two hours later, police announced that a SWAT team and negotiators were on scene, trying to resolve the situation. No one else was in the home with him.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.