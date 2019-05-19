Burglary suspect surrenders after hourslong SWAT standoff in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A burglary suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong SWAT standoff at a northwest Houston home, police said.

The SWAT standoff was prompted after a call came in as a burglary of a home in the 7000 block of Bend Branch Drive when the home's alarm system went off.

Police said the burglar refused to come out of the home for several hours. The homeowners told officials that they have guns inside the home, police said.

Around 4 p.m. the suspect peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody.