SWAT team responds to Kingwood home after report of man barricaded inside

KINGWOOD, Texas - A SWAT team is responding to a home in Kingwood on Easter Sunday after a man barricaded himself inside his home, Houston police said.

Officers said they were initially called on a report of a discharged firearm around 2:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of Any Way in Kingwood.

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was reported to be shooting a gun into his neighbor's garage when police were called.

A child may be inside the home as well, thought there are no indicators that he will hurt the child, police said.

Investigators said they are working to learn more about this incident.

