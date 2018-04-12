News

Northwest Houston SWAT standoff ends with man in custody, police say

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSTON - A Houston SWAT scene ended with a man in custody, police said. 

Officers attempted to talk the armed man out of a home in northwest Houston in the 4300 block of De Milo near Watonga. 

 

 

 

 

Police said more information will be given in a news briefing shortly.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.