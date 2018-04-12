Northwest Houston SWAT standoff ends with man in custody, police say

HOUSTON - A Houston SWAT scene ended with a man in custody, police said.

Officers attempted to talk the armed man out of a home in northwest Houston in the 4300 block of De Milo near Watonga.

UPDATE #2 Suspect at SWAT scene has been taken into custody. Briefing forthcoming. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 12, 2018

HPD PIO en route to SWAT scene at 4300 block of De Milo. An armed male suspect is barricaded inside the residence following officers' attempt to serve a warrant. Please avoid the area. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 12, 2018

Police said more information will be given in a news briefing shortly.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.