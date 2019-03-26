SWAT scene underway as police say man holding woman hostage inside home

HOUSTON - Houston Police SWAT officers are working a scene where a man is holding a woman hostage inside a southeast Houston home, authorities say.
KPRC 2's Vincent Crivelli reports a 911 call from inside the home in the 4100 block of Grassmere Street dropped when the man put a gun to the woman's head.
SWAT officers, police, firefighters and paramedics and other first responders are on standby.
Residents say law enforcement officers told them to stay inside and near their homes.
