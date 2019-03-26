SWAT scene underway as police say man holding woman hostage inside home

Houston first responders in southeast Houston on March 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston Police SWAT officers are working a scene where a man is holding a woman hostage inside a southeast Houston home, authorities say.

KPRC 2's Vincent Crivelli reports a 911 call from inside the home in the 4100 block of Grassmere Street dropped when the man put a gun to the woman's head.

SWAT officers, police, firefighters and paramedics and other first responders are on standby.

Residents say law enforcement officers told them to stay inside and near their homes.

SWAT Officers.

Police K-9's

Firefighters/Paramedics.



All on standby in a southeast Houston neighborhood.



Residents say law enforcement officers just told them to back up to their doors. pic.twitter.com/8pxAhfd3UQ — Vincent Crivelli (@KPRC2Vincent) March 26, 2019

SWAT is on the scene.



Authorities say a man is holding a woman hostage inside a southeast Houston home.



The 911 call from inside the home dropped when the man put a gun to the woman's head- HPD dispatch. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Jxz13jM6jB — Vincent Crivelli (@KPRC2Vincent) March 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.