Man taken into custody after barricading self inside Spring Branch home, police say

HOUSTON - A man who was barricaded inside a Spring Branch home Monday was taken into custody, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were on scene attempting to contact the man who was inside a home in the 1800 block of Huge Oaks.

He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m.

A caller told police that the man was threatening to kill himself.

No other details were available.

