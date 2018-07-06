SUV slams into car in toll lane on Beltway 8 near West Little York

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Some motorists witnessed scary moments on Beltway 8 Friday when an SUV slammed into a car waiting in the toll lane and then rammed into a barrier.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on the West Sam Houston Tollway and West Little York.

Sky2 was over the scene.

Officials said a driver had just paid the toll when the SUV hit the back of their car and flipped over a barrier.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The toll booth operator was not injured.

Officials said the driver of the SUV will be ticketed for the crash.

