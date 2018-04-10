SUV plows into 7-Eleven store, missing woman by inches; 1 man 'really hurt,' witness says

LAWRENCE, Mass. - Surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moments as an SUV slammed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in Massachusetts Sunday, taking out a customer and the front door before the crashing into the back of the store.

One man was hurt.

"We can't imagine anything like this,” the store manager told WBZ. “Someone driving into a store and going all the way through to the end. It was a drive-thru for him."

The Toyota Highlander missed a woman by inches.

The store's manager says the 64-year-old man who was hit by the SUV is a regular, and was just gassing up his taxi before the crash.

"He got really hurt,” the store manager said. “We heard from the cops that he had head trauma and a couple of ribs broken and a couple of bones broken."

Surveillance video shows the driver, Juan Taveras Mora, 31, pleading with police after accident.

He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor.

It was a long day of cleanup for the 7-Eleven crew.

They're still trying to wrap their heads around what happened here this morning.

"You can imagine how bad it was,” the store manager said. “We never imagine things like that happening here."

The driver was held on a $50,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

