SUV collides with METRO bus near downtown

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a crash Monday involving a METRO bus near downtown Houston.

The accident happened on Polk and Emancipation around 10:15 a.m.

According to witnesses, a blue SUV traveling south on Emancipation ran a red light and crashed into the METRO bus, which was traveling east on Polk.

Video of the crash showed the front of the vehicle smashed into a tree, with the bus smashed into the side of the SUV.

Only the bus driver was on board the bus. The bus driver was not injured.

We're told the driver of the blue car was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on that person's condition.

