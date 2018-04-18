Suspicious man runs across roof of Saint Martin's church in west Houston

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man who was spotted running across the roof of St. Martin's Episcopal Church Tuesday night.

A church employee saw the man around 10:30 p.m., looking around and then running off, police said.

K9 officers and helicopters were used to search for the man, but officers did not find him.

St. Martin's is the same church where former First Lady Barbara Bush's memorial service will be held on Saturday.

