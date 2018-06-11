Suspected wrong-way driver detained by ICE after posting bond

HOUSTON - A suspected wrong-way driver was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after crashing into a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable, officials said.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Noelvin Rodriguez, who is an illegal immigrant from Honduras, officials said.

The crash happened at 6 a.m. Sunday along State Highway 249 and Old Bammel North Houston Road.

The deputy was on patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction headed directly toward him. The deputy stopped his patrol vehicle in an effort to avoid a collision but was struck by Rodriguez's vehicle.

"By the deputy coming to almost a complete stop, that cut down on the impact to both vehicles and certainly saved them both from getting injured," said Constable Mark Herman.

Rodriguez then began to reverse his vehicle in an attempt to leave the scene. The deputy, however, was able to stop, and detained him.

WATCH: Wrong-way driver caught on dashcam being arrested

During the investigation, it was discovered that Rodriguez had been driving while intoxicated.

"I can tell you, the man upstairs was looking out for the citizens of north Harris County by having a deputy have encounter instead of an innocent family," Herman said.

Rodriguez was charged with DWI and booked into the Harris County jail. He posted $500 bond but was released into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents because he is in the country illegally.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.