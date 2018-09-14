Suspected robber tries to swim away from cops, authorities said

CHICAGO - Police usually chase crime suspects on the road or on foot, but they can also chase people through the water as one suspected bank robber found out Thursday, Glenview Police in Illinois said.

Police said after stealing a cellphone store at gunpoint with two other suspects, the man they were chasing tried to get away by jumping into Lake Michigan.

However, the officers didn't dive in after him or even get on a boat.

Police said they just waited for him on the beach knowing he had nowhere else to go.

The second suspect in the robbery was arrested on land.

The guns used in the robbery have not been found, police said.

