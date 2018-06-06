Wrong-way driver charged with DWI after narrowly missing cars on North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON - A wrong-way driver was caught on camera narrowly missing other drivers Wednesday on the North Freeway.

The video shows the vehicle traveling close to the barrier in the wrong lanes as other cars drive past.

Video captures wrong-way driver on I-45

Police said Elizabeth Nichols, 22, was going about 60 mph in the wrong direction.

Officers shut down the freeway, caught up with Nichols and stopped her, police said.

Police said Nichols showed signs of impairment and they took her into custody.

She faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Her bond was set at $1,500.

