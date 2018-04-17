Suspected gun store burglars found shot inside crashed car on Katy Freeway in west Harris County

Three people were found shot inside a crashed vehicle Tuesday on Katy Freeway.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said that a little after 2 a.m., patrol officers were in the 11100 block of the Katy Freeway when they saw the crashed vehicle with several gunshot holes in it.

Crowson said the officers requested backup after they found three men injured inside and the discovered the vehicle was stolen.

While officers were investigating the crash, police received a call from Full Armor Firearms, also on Katy Freeway, about an attempted robbery, Crowson said.

The employee told police that a car matching the description of the vehicle that was involved in the crash pulled to the outside of the store and someone tried to pry open the doors.

Crowson said the employee confronted the suspects and at some point fired several gunshots into the vehicle before the driver pulled off.

The three victims were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Crowson said the gun store has had at least four attempted break-ins in the past couple years. Most recently, someone tried to break into the store on Monday using a U-Haul truck.

In another attempted burglary about a year and a half ago, shots were also fired, Crowson said.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.