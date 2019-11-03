Suspected DWI driver hits man, woman crossing street in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man driving an SUV hit two people crossing a road in north Houston.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, a man driving a white Tahoe traveling about 50 mph struck two people trying to cross the street in the 100 block of Aldine Bender Road, Houston police said.

Following the accident, the driver fled the scene. The man had a prior felony warrant out for his arrest for DWI with a child passenger, according to authorities.

First responders transported the victims to a nearby hospital. The male pedestrian is in stable condition but the woman he was with is in critical condition, according to authorities

Police said intoxication was a factor in the crash. Passengers in the SUV during the accident said the driver had been drinking beforehand.

The driver’s family persuaded him to return to the scene of the accident.

The man is in custody for suspicion of DWI and for leaving the scene without rendering aid. Prosecutors said the driver faces at least five charges. He could face additional charges, depending on the outcome of the victims at the hospital.

Prosecutors said the driver had several children inside his truck at the time of the accident.

