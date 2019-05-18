Suspected drunken driver nearly hits officers while driving through fatal crash scene, police say

While police were investigating a fatal crash scene in the area of Beechnut Street and South Gessner Road, a suspected drunken driver drove through the scene, almost hitting officers on May 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - One person was arrested Saturday after nearly hitting officers while driving through a fatal crash scene.

Police were investigating a crash where a man died after running a red light and crasing his vehicle.

Police said they were called to the crash scene around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Beechnut Street and South Gessner Road.

Investigators said the driver of a red Nissan pickup truck hit a minivan and black pickup truck.

The people in those vehicles are expected to be OK.

Police say the driver was speeding and not wearing a seat belt and that he was ejected from his truck and died.

While police were investigating, a suspected drunken driver drove through the scene almost, hitting officers.

That person was arrested and charged with DWI.

VIDEO: Drunken driver nearly hits officers while driving through fatal crash scene, police say

