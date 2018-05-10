Suspected drunken driver arrested after chase in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas - A suspected drunken driver was arrested after a chase in Pearland.

At 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Pearland police officers stopped a vehicle on suspicion of traffic violations near Main Street and Magnolia. After making contact with the driver, identified as 40-year-old Ana Sotelo, officers believed she was intoxicated, investigators said.

When the officers asked Sotelo to get out of the vehicle, she drove off, police said.

Officers tried to stop Sotelo's vehicle by using tire deflation devices, which flattened three of the four tires. However, Sotelo continued to drive until her vehicle came to a stop near Telephone Road and Bellfort.

Sotelo refused to get out of her vehicle at the end of the pursuit, police said. Officers had to force their way inside through the driver's side window.

Sotelo was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

