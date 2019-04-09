Suspect wanted in South Side shooting that left 8-year-old boy injured, police say

Police were involved in a standoff after a child was shot in Houston's South Side on April 5, 2019.

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting that left an 8-year-old boy injured Friday in Houston's South Side, according to Houston police.

Richard Spiller, 28, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the boy was shot at the Tierwester Village Apartments in the 7800 block of Tierwester Street.

Around 6:15 p.m., an argument broke out between at least three people and an unknown suspect over children, according to police.

Police said the suspect left, then came back and fired several shots at the three people, but missed and struck the child. The suspect fled the scene.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

After further investigation, police identified Spiller as the suspected shooter and charged him with shooting the child and at three other people.

Anyone with information on Spiller's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Major Assault and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.