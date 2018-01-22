Suspect sought after man fatally shot on balcony in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A man died after being shot several times while standing on a balcony in northwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Wirt Road.

Police said Julio Mole, 36, was standing on a second-story balcony when he was shot several times.

Witnesses described the shooter as a tall black man, wearing dark sweat pants and a dark-colored jacket, police said. The man left the scene in a newer model dark-colored Toyota Camry, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division ar 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

