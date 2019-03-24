Suspect injured after shooting at DPS trooper behind restaurant in The Woodlands, officials say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A suspect was injured after exchanging gunfire with a Department of Public Safety trooper behind a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Saturday night in The Woodlands, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 8:50 p.m. at FM 1488 at Westwood North Drive.

Officials said the trooper called for backup and that shots were fired at the location. Officials said the suspect was shot during the shootout and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.

Montgomery County deputies said the trooper is safe.

It is unknown what caused the shooting.

