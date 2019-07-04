Suspect in violent north Houston carjacking held on $150,000 bond

HOUSTON - One of the two suspects in a violent carjacking earlier this week in north Houston appeared in court Thursday.

Marqui Davis, 20, was charged with aggravated robbery and evading detention in a motor vehicle in connection with the early Tuesday morning incident.

Police said Davis and 20-year-old Horace Harris pistol-whipped a woman before stealing her SUV. The pair led authorities on a high-speed chase for 10 miles before crashing, police said.

During Thursday’s hearing, a judge ordered Harris to be held in jail on $150,000 bond.

Harris has yet to appear in court.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.