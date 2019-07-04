Suspect in violent north Houston carjacking held on $150,000 bond

HOUSTON - One of the two suspects in a violent carjacking earlier this week in north Houston appeared in court Thursday.
Marqui Davis, 20, was charged with aggravated robbery and evading detention in a motor vehicle in connection with the early Tuesday morning incident.
Police said Davis and 20-year-old Horace Harris pistol-whipped a woman before stealing her SUV. The pair led authorities on a high-speed chase for 10 miles before crashing, police said.
During Thursday’s hearing, a judge ordered Harris to be held in jail on $150,000 bond.
Harris has yet to appear in court.
