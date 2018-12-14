Suspect in shooting that injured 7-year-old boy arrested

Omarion Bailey is seen in this photo released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 9, 2018.

HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting into a car last weekend and wounding a 7-year-old boy inside has been arrested.

Omarion Bailey, 19, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting on Little Bighorn Drive near Katy.

Harris County deputies say Bailey fired into the car that was being driven by an 18-year-old man traveling with his 6- and 7-year-old brothers.

The 7-year-old boy was hit in the back by one of the shots and is expected to recover, deputies said.

Bailey was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle involving a discharged firearm, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and deadly conduct. He was being held in the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.