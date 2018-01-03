Suspect in kidnapping of 2 Round Rock girls spotted in Colorado, police say

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man authorities believe was involved in the kidnapping of two Round Rock girls was spotted in Colorado, police said Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was issued New Year’s Day after the disappearance of Lulu Bandera-Margret, 7, and Lili Griffith, 14.

Investigators said they issued the alert after Tonya Bates, the children’s mother, was found dead.

Terry Miles, 44, who is a suspect in the girls’ disappearance and a person of interest in Bates’ death, was spotted on surveillance video at a business in Trinidad, Colorado. The images of Miles shown by police during a news conference Wednesday were dated Saturday. The girls were not seen in the video, police said.

Police said they discontinued the Amber Alert in Texas after this information came to light, but the alerts are still in effect in other states.

Investigators said they are working closely with local, state and federal authorities in Colorado in an effort to find the missing girls.

Miles was last seen driving a gray, 2017 Hyundai hatchback, with Texas license plate number JGH-9845 and a white sticker on the rear, right-side window.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 512-218-5516.

