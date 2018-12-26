Suspect in fiery crash that injured 2 officers drank for 7 hours, prosecutors say

A man sources identified as Cesar Collazo holds a can of beer in a video posted to Facebook on Dec. 23, 2018.

HOUSTON - The driver accused of causing a fiery Christmas Eve crash that seriously injured two Houston police officers had been drinking for several hours before the crash, according to prosecutors.

Cesar Collazo, 23, is charged with two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of failure to stop and render aid in connection with the crash near Telephone Road and Peekskill Lane that injured Officers Alonzo Reid and John Daily.

Sources told KPRC2 that Collazo recorded a video of himself Sunday night with cans of Modelo beer and posted it to Facebook.

Prosecutors said Modelo beer cans were found in his vehicle at the scene of Monday night’s crash.

“He was relatively forthcoming with where he’d been during the day,” said Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office vehicular crimes division. “He told us in a number of his versions that he’d been drinking for more than seven hours.”

Investigators said they also found receipts dated Sunday, showing the purchase of beer.

“We have gone from that information and we’ve gone back, and we’re looking into the location he told us that he’d been purchasing alcohol, as well as a few other spots where we think he might have purchased alcohol throughout the day,” Teare said.

Daily underwent a third surgery Wednesday to treat the burns he suffered to more than 50 percent of his body.

“He is stable, but I think it’s important for everyone to understand that he has a very long road ahead,” said Joe Gamaldi, of the Houston Police Officers' Union.

Reid suffered burns to his leg, face and ear. He was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Collazo is being held in the Harris County Jail on $250,000 bond.

