HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in northeast Houston, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

According to reports, a woman told police that her nephew fatally shot her husband. Police said the gunman was taken into custody.

No identities have been released. The cause of the shooting is unknown.

