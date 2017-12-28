Suspect in custody after girlfriend is stabbed to death in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A suspect in a fatal stabbing has turned himself in, police say.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tangiers Road in Houston. Initial reports said a female was lying in a living room and that the suspect had killed his girlfriend.

That suspect then went to the police station and turned himself in, police say.

He is in custody as of Wednesday evening.

Police are working to learn more information about this incident.

