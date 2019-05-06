Suspect in $5 million heist at Buzbee's home appears in court

HOUSTON - One of the men accused of stealing $5 million worth of artwork, jewelry and guns from Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee’s home three months ago appeared in court Monday.

Nicholas Johnson, 36, and Julian Franklin, 30, were each charged with second-degree burglary of a habitation in connection with the Feb. 4 theft.

At Johnson’s probable cause hearing Monday, the judge ordered him to be held in jail without bond.

Prosecutors said last week that Johnson and Franklin tried to sell one of the stolen Rolexes and some stolen artwork to a woman who told detectives she worked with Franklin in the “drug business.” The woman alerted Buzbee to the information, which led officers to Franklin and Johnson, police said.

After the burglary, Buzbee said he was able to chase away at least one of the intruders with a gun.

Franklin was not granted bond during a hearing last week.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.