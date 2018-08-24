Suspect in 2 road rage shootings holds 'dim view of women,' prosecutors say

HOUSTON - A man charged in connection with two road rage shootings targeted women because of his misogynistic views, according to prosecutors.

Nicholas Dagostino, 29, appeared in court Thursday night on an aggravated assault charge in connection with a March 7 shooting.

Investigators said Dagostino shot a woman driver from his SUV as she was leaving a gas station on the Katy Freeway. She was hit in the arm.

This is Dagostino’s second charge in connection with a road rage shooting. He was also charged with aggravated assault in connection with the July 10 shooting of a woman while she as driving in the Cinco Ranch area. She also suffered an injury to her arm.

In court documents related to the March 7 shooting, investigators said Dagostino’s social media posts showed “that he held a very dim view of women.”

Dagostino shook his head as prosecutors detailed some of those social media posts during Thursday night’s hearing.

“The officer has seen the defendant’s Facebook posts where he rants and rambles about female motorists and how incompetent they are – that their sole purpose is to give birth to male children,” prosecutors said.

The judge ordered Dagostino held in jail on $250,000 bond.

When he was arrested in July, deputies said Dagostino admitted to being involved in five other similar shootings.

