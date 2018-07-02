Suspect identified in deadly stabbing of man at credit union

HOUSTON - Authorities identified a suspect Monday in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found at a northwest Harris County credit union during the weekend.
Harris County deputies said Thomas Rolle, 29, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of 37-year-old Jason Maas.
Investigators said Maas’ body was found about 6:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Chartway Federal Credit Union at FM 1960 and Forest Branch Boulevard.
The death of Maas, who lived at a nearby motel, was the result of an ongoing dispute between him and Rolle, according to investigators.
Anyone with information on Rolle’s whereabouts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
