Suspect identified in deadly stabbing of man at credit union

Thomas Rolle is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on July 2, 2018.

HOUSTON - Authorities identified a suspect Monday in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found at a northwest Harris County credit union during the weekend.

Harris County deputies said Thomas Rolle, 29, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of 37-year-old Jason Maas.

Investigators said Maas’ body was found about 6:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Chartway Federal Credit Union at FM 1960 and Forest Branch Boulevard.

The death of Maas, who lived at a nearby motel, was the result of an ongoing dispute between him and Rolle, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Rolle’s whereabouts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

