Suspect dead, officer injured after chase leads to officer-involved shooting

HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said an officer who was shot Friday is expected to make a full recovery.

She was released from a hospital Saturday morning. The shooting happened just before midnight in the middle of a street.

The shooting started with a police chase, police said.

Police were attempting to pull over a white BMW SUV in the area near 59 and Beltway 8 for a traffic violation.

The driver led police on a chase that ended in Forum Park where it meets Sugar Branch Drive.

Acevedo said the suspect came out of his car with a revolver. Several officers asked the man to drop it, but instead the suspect pointed it at a female officer and shot her twice in the arm.

Acevedo said officer Jasmine Selle was able to shoot back and that two other officers also fired their weapons.

The suspect died at the scene.

Selle was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

"It’s important to note in this case that the suspect again did not comply with the officers. He was actually armed and actually appears he fired several times at our officer and struck her in the right arm," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said Selle must see a specialist for the wound to her arm and has been with the department for two and a half years.

The other two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

VIDEO: Chief Art Acevedo gives update after deadly officer-involved shooting near Forum Park

