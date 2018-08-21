Suspect connected in Mollie Tibbetts' death is being held on immigration detainer, officials say

University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been missing from Brooklyn, Iowa, since July 18, 2018.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa - Authorities said they are holding a suspect in the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, and he is being held on a federal immigration detainer.

Mitch Mortvedt, an assistant director of the state Division of Criminal Investigations, said Tuesday that authorities are holding a suspect and will release more details during a 4 p.m. news conference.

Earlier Tuesday, police said a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts has been discovered in a rural area near where she went missing last month.

Tibbetts has been missing since July 18, when she was last seen jogging through the streets of Brooklyn.

