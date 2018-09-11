SWAT surrounds booby-trapped Tomball-area home after man found shot, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities and members of SWAT have set up a perimeter around a home near Tomball Tuesday, according to officials.

Authorities said they found at least one dangerous device inside the home. They would not say exactly what the device was or how it was used.

Earlier in the day, Harris County authorities said a man in his 70s was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home in the 26100 block of La Fouche Drive.

The man was incoherent, according to officials, and he was telling authorities that there was danger inside the home.

VIDEO: Harris County authorities provide updates about SWAT standoff near Tomball

Authorities said a deputy attempted to enter the house, but when he walked inside, a gun went off. Officials are not sure if someone fired the gun or if there was a trap set up inside the home.

The deputy retreated and was treated for minor injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Officials said they are not sure if anyone is inside the home and are asking residents to remain at their home and to avoid the area.

