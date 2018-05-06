Suspect accused of fatally hitting a man in the face with shovel while he slept is arrested

CONROE, Texas - A man accused of hitting a sleeping man in the face while he slept was arrested early Sunday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Thomas Lyn Barringer, 26, was arrested around 2 a.m. in the 8300 block of Piney Shores Drive in Conroe, deputies said. The assault happened early Friday morning, when Barringer is accused of striking the victim with the shovel's handle, deputies said.

The victim, identified as Andrew Massey, died from his injuries later Friday evening.

