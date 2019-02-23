Surveillance video shows thief bringing child along for heist near Mission Bend

RICHMOND, Texas - One Richmond man says a recent burglary at his home has stolen his joy, but a couple of thieves actually stole more than that.

Surveillance video shows the crooks walking away with Randy Eckhardt's $250 Weed Eater, which he said his children gave him for Christmas and his prized dirt bike -- a Yamaha YZ 250F.

"It's something I did with my son," Eckhardt's said. "And it's something that I've learned to work on, poured my heart out and really enjoy riding it."

In the video, two young people -- a male and female -- casually walk up to Eckhardt's home around 3:30 a.m. Monday. A few minutes later, they leave with the string trimmer, return, and minutes later stroll away with the dirt bike.

What disturbs Eckhardt the most is not the loss of his property, but the fact that the female appears to be a child wearing a backpack.

"Somebody this young being coerced into doing it who (doesn't) have the mental capacity to know what she's doing," says Eckhardt. "She just knows this older person said, 'Come on let's go.'"

Eckhardt says he is angered by the burglary but wants to send a message to parents.

"Turn that anger into something beneficial so people can say, 'Hey, I gotta watch my children,'" Eckhardt says. "They should not be out at 3:30 in the morning wearing backpacks, taking stuff from people."

Anyone with any information about the burglary or anyone who recognizes the young people in that surveillance video is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

