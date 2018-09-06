Surveillance video shows SUV arriving, leaving NE Houston park around time of shooting

Kyone "Keeda" Lockett was shot to death on June 6, 2018 at Elbert Triangle Park in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON - Houston police released surveillance video Wednesday that shows an SUV they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in June.

On June 6 around 9 p.m., police said, Kyone Lockett, also known as Keeda, was shot to death at Elbert Triangle Park, at 7100 Elbert Street.

Police said Lockett was with his girlfriend at Tidwell Park when a group of men arrived in an SUV. The SUV is described by police as a four-door, silver, late-model midsize vehicle. Police said they think three to four people were inside.

Lockett left Tidwell Park with the men in the SUV and police said they drove to Elbert Triangle Park, where Lockett was killed.

VIDEO: Elbert Street shooting surveillance video

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Police said at least one of the men involved in the shooting is believed to be from the Homestead area and knew Lockett.

The surveillance video shows the SUV arriving and leaving Tidwell Park around the time of the shooting.

