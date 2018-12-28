Surveillance video released of suspect accused of fatally shooting man during robbery

HOUSTON - Houston police released surveillance video of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery Wednesday night in southeast Houston, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 11:05 p.m. at 8900 Scott St.

Police said the victim was leaving a convenience store when he was approached by a man holding a handgun. When the victim started to struggle with the suspect over the weapon, the gunman shot him and ran away from the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released.

The suspect is described as a black man, between the ages of 20 and 22. He is about 6 feet tall and wore a black hoodie, black muscle shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-9477.

