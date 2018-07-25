Surveillance video released of pair sought in deadly February shooting

Police released this image of two men seen exiting an east Houston sports bar before a fatal shooting on Feb. 23, 2018.

HOUSTON - Police released surveillance video Wednesday of two men seen exiting an east Houston sports bar before a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Feb. 23 as Leroy Saucedo, 28, and another man were leaving Chula’s Sports Cantina at 11095 East Freeway.

Houston police said that the two men were part of a group that got into an argument with Saucedo and his friend inside the bar.

Investigators said the two men got into a white Chevrolet Tahoe and followed Saucedo and his friend as they left the bar. About a mile away, at the intersection of East Freeway and Federal Road, the pair opened fire on Saucedo and his friend.

Saucedo was killed and his friend was injured.

Saucedo’s family spoke about the case during a news conference Wednesday.

“I’m begging, please. Anybody. Please help us,” Saucedo’s mother said.

Investigator said they believe the two men frequent the bar.

Police said they would also like to talk to three women who were seen exiting the bar with Saucedo and his friend, describing the women as witnesses.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

VIDEO: Surveillance video released by police

