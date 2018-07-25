Surveillance video released of fatal shooting of convenience store clerk

HOUSTON - Houston police released surveillance video of a fatal shooting in southwest Houston earlier this month.

Two men are wanted for the aggravated robbery and fatal shooting of a store clerk at 7003 McHard Road on July 3 around 9:35 p.m.

Police said Jose Fidel Gomez, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH: Surveillance video of suspects wanted in fatal shooting of store clerk on McHard Road

The two men were wearing gloves and hoods when they approached the store, police said. One of the men entered the store while the other held the door, according to police.

The man who entered the store demanded money from a store clerk who was behind the counter, but before the clerk could comply, Gomez pulled out a gun and approached the robber from the front of the counter, police said.

Gomez and the robber each fired one shot and Gomez was struck and killed, according to authorities.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot into the neighborhood behind the store, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.