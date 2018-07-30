Surveillance video released in shooting death of man attempting to stop robbery

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities released surveillance video Monday in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man on Friday night.

Moyses Arreguin was shot to death around 11 p.m. when a car with three men inside stopped in front of a home in the 19000 block of West Hardy Road, according to authorities.

The surveillance video shows the moment when one, then two men approached a 16-year-old sitting in the bed of a pickup truck in the driveway of his home. On their fourth trip past the home, the armed men got out to rob the teen. Officials said the four men were circling the neighborhood looking for targets before approaching the teen.

WATCH: Surveillance video of West Hardy Road shooting

"The kid is screaming at them, saying, 'No, you’re not going to take my stuff,' and my brother hears it from over there and he grabs a baseball bat, and he sees they have guns and he hits the first guy, and the second guy shoots him in the back," said Arreguin's brother, Arturo Cervantes.

Arreguin was shot at least three times in the back. He died in front of the teen's home.

WATCH: Harris County officials provide updates on fatal shooting on West Hardy Road

Arreguin's mother, Celia Arreguin, said she wants the police to find the shooters so they don't tear another family apart.

Arreguin wasn't just a loving neighbor, he was a father of two young girls, a husband, a brother and a hero. The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

"That’s just the type of person he is. He gets out of his way for people, and now that I know that he died a hero and helped a kid’s life, I’m proud of him," Cervantes said.

The teen believes the shooters were in a gray-colored sedan.

Authorities said they are not sure about the exact make or model of the vehicle, but said it matches many qualities of an Infinity G-series.

Officials said four people were inside the vehicle, including the two shooters, who were in the backseat.

The back right passenger is described by officials as being Hispanic, about 17 to 19 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 150 pounds, had a fade haircut and minimal facial hair. At the time, officials said he was wearing a white muscle shirt and gray sweatpants. Witnesses said he had bad teeth and angular qualities in his face that made him "look like a rat."

The second shooter followed the first and is described as Hispanic, but his skin tone was a little darker than the first man. Officials said he is about 15 to 16 years old and weighs about 150 pounds. Officials said he has a distinct haircut -- with puffy hair.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.