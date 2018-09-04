Surveillance video captures 3 armed men robbing pizza parlor in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for three men who robbed Villa Roma Pizza and a customer inside at gunpoint.

Police said the incident happened July 14 when three masked men stormed into the pizza shop in the 2000 block of Holly Hall Street, demanding money.

On their way out, the suspects also robbed a customer inside, police said. Business owners nearby are on edge after watching surveillance video of the incident.

“It keeps me on edge. I always have to keep an eye out, and I'm always alert,” said Mom and Pop Tobacco Shop manager, Shahzmar Salzar.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects involved in this case. Information may be reported anonymously by calling 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.