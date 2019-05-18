Surveillance shows man wanted for questioning in connection with Keith-Wiess Park homicide

HOUSTON - Houston police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide at Keith-Weiss Park earlier this week.

Police said the victim, identified by the medical examiner's office as Arnaldo Moreno, was found dead near a truck.

Witnesses said the shooter was seen running into nearby woods.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or who the man in the video is, is asked to call Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

