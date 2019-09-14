Surveillance cameras capture armed robbery at Pasadena convenience store

PASADENA, Texas - Surveillance cameras captured the moment a convenience store clerk stared down the barrel of a gun after armed robbers entered the store.

The two men, who were wearing masks, were caught on camera and so was a woman, who appeared to be a lookout standing at the door. She did not have a mask on.

The armed robbery occurred just before midnight Tuesday at the Ark Food Station on Shaver Street and Garner Road.

The video shows a man in a gray sweater with a white ski mask jumping over the counter with a gun and pointing it at the employee who was sitting behind the counter. He pushed her to the ground with the gun pointed at her head.

Seconds later, another robber wearing a white jacket and black mask came in and took the employee's laptop and two phones.

The video captured the robber in the white ski mask directing the employee to remove money from the cash register. Meanwhile, the other man stole packs of cigarettes. The robbers also took a charity donation box with money.

While the armed robbery was taking place, the woman, who was wearing a black hoodie with purple slippers, could be seen on video standing at the front door, laughing. She's holding the stolen laptop one of the other robbers passed to her.

The employee was not hurt and wants to remain anonymous.

The clerk who was robbed at gunpoint told KPRC 2 she is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pasadena police at 713-477-1221 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 713-222-8477.

