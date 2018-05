WACO, Texas - A woman in Texas thought she was having triplets, but ended up giving birth to quadruplets.

Vivian Van Gorder had a caesarean section Monday at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

While the doctor was delivering the babies, he said he felt an extra elbow.

To everyone';s surprise, another baby girl was waiting to come out, marking the first ever birth of quadruplets at the hospital.

