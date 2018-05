CYPRESS, Texas - KPRC2 is honoring supermom Stacy Barrett of Cypress.

She’s a mother of three who works, cooks meals and keeps her family on track every day.

What makes this surprise even more special is Stacy’s own 11-year-old daughter nominated her.

Bill Spencer surprised Stacy with a supermom makeover!

