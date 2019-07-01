Summer even better for teachers at Alamo Drafthouse Houston: How educators can score free movies

HOUSTON - Teachers are invited to free movies every Wednesday through the end of August at Alamo Drafthouse Houston.
Free admission is extended to any show before 5 p.m., excluding special events. Educators need a current ID from a place of employment. Preschool, elementary, high school, and university teachers are included. Homeschooling educators are also included and should bring along documentation that shows that you're a teacher.
The offer may be used for one free ticket per transaction, per day. The offer is only available in person at the box office.
