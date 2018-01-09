Sugarland coming to Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND - The popular country duo Sugarland has announced its reunion tour, and it includes a stop in a city that shares its name.

Sugarland will perform in Sugar Land on July 21. The concert will be held at Smart Financial Centre.

The "Still the Same" tour brings the duo, Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, back together for their first tour in five years.

“We are thrilled to head back out on the road together as this has been a long time coming for the both of us!” said Nettles.

Tickets for the performance at Smart Financial Centre will go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2018 "Still the Same" tour:

May 4 / Choctaw Grand Theatre / Durant, OK

May 25 / James Brown Arena / Augusta, GA

May 26 / PNC Arena / Raleigh, NC

May 27 / Country 500 Festival / Daytona Beach, FL

May 31 / Gila River Arena / Phoenix, AZ

Jun 1 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA

Jun 2 / San Diego County Fair / Del Mar, CA

Jun 7 / accesso ShoWare Center / Kent, WA

Jun 8 / Spokane Arena / Spokane WA

Jun 9 / MODA Center / Portland, OR

Jun 12 / Santa Barbara Bowl / Santa Barbara, CA

Jun 14 / Greek Theatre / Los Angeles, CA

Jun 15 / Rabobank Arena / Bakersfield, CA

Jun 16 / Mandalay Bay / Las Vegas, NV

Jun 21 / Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre / Denver, CO

Jun 22 / Rushmore Plaza Civic Center / Rapid City, SD

Jun 23 / Bismarck Event Center / Bismarck, ND

Jun 28 / CenturyLink Center Omaha / Omaha, NE

Jun 29 / TaxSlayer Center / Moline, IL

Jun 30 / Chaifetz Arena / St. Louis, MO

Jul 6 / Fallsview Casino / Niagara Fall, ONT

Jul 7 / Fallsview Casino / Niagara Falls, ONT

Jul 8 / Turning Stone Resort / Verona, NY

Jul 12 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH

Jul 13 / Covelli Centre / Youngstown, OH

Jul 14 / Merriweather Post Pavilion / Columbia, MD

Jul 19 / BOK Center / Tulsa, OK

Jul 20 / Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie / Grand Prairie, TX

Jul 21 / Smart Financial Centre / Sugar Land, TX

Jul 26 / Pensacola Bay Center / Pensacola, FL

Jul 27 / Von Braun Center / Huntsville, AL

Jul 28 / KFC Yum Center / Louisville, KY

Aug 2 / Bridgestone Arena / Nashville, TN

Aug 3 / Infinite Energy Arena / Atlanta, GA

Aug 4 / Bon Secours Wellness Arena / Greenville, SC

Aug 9 / Huntington Center / Toledo, OH

Aug 10 / Van Andel Arena / Grand Rapids, MI

Aug 11 / Resch Center / Green Bay, WI

Aug 16 / Denny Sanford PREMIER Center / Sioux Falls, SD

Aug 17 / Iowa State Fair / Des Moines, IA

Aug 18 / INTRUST Bank Arena / Wichita, KS

Aug 23 / Ravinia Festival / Chicago, IL

Aug 24 / Minnesota State Fair / St. Paul, MN

Aug 25 / Nebraska State Fair / Grand Island, NE

Aug 30 / Mohegan Sun Arena / Uncasville, CT

Aug 31 / Allentown Fair/ Allentown, PA

Sep 1 / Bank of NH Pavillion / Gilford, NH

Sep 7 / DCU Center / Worcester, MA

Sep 8 / Prudential Center / Newark, NJ



