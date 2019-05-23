Sugar Land teen accused of possessing bomb-making materials

Maximillion Young is seen in this mug shot released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on May 23, 2019.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Sugar Land teen was arrested last week after authorities said they found materials that could be used to make a bomb at his home.

Maximillion Young, 17, was arrested May 13 and charged with possession of components of explosives after authorities said they received a tip from two of Young’s classmates at Clements High School.

According to court documents, the students reported a conversation they had with Young during which he described himself as a sociopath and talked about his fascination with bombs, shrapnel and what he might do with them.

According to the documents, a Fort Bend Independent School District police officer went to Young’s home and found sulfur dust, charcoal and stump remover, which is made of potassium nitrate, a metal pipe and equipment that may have been used to test energetic material in a detached garage. Some of the materials are the building blocks of black powder, investigators said in the documents.

A search of Young’s bedroom turned up plastic equipment that had been made to look like real military gear, including body armor that had wires hanging out of it, according to the documents.

Several guns were also found inside a safe at the home, according to the documents.

Young was released from jail on $25,000 bond.

Clements High School Principal David Yaffie sent the following message about the incident to parents:

"The safety and security of Clements students are always top priorities. Therefore, I am writing to inform you that a Clements High School student has been arrested on a charge of possession of components of an explosive.

"On the evening of Thursday, May 9, 2019, I was informed about several comments made by a student. These comments suggested the student had access to various combustible materials and had spoken about the capabilities of such materials. I notified the Fort Bend ISD Police Department and they immediately began an investigation with the assistance of other agencies. An arrest was made this morning.

"It is important to note that no direct threat was made towards any individual or the school. Nevertheless, FBISD Police Chief David Rider and I believe it is necessary to inform you about this incident. The investigation into this situation is ongoing and we will continue to do our due diligence in matters related to it. It is also important that our students know that we will always take immediate action when we receive reports that involve the safety of our school.

"Chief Rider and I commend the students who reached out to an adult to report their concerns about this matter. Please remind your children to report anything that looks or sounds dangerous or unusual to a trusted adult. They can also call our Student Crime Stoppers Hotline at 281-491-TIPS (8477).

"We appreciate that our students, staff, and parents work together each day to keep our schools safe. Thank you for your continued support of Clements High School."

